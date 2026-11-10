DOJ's Deloitte, Lockheed DEI Deals Stress Whistleblower Role

By Lisa Zaccardelli, Janelle Pelli and Julianna Malogolowkin ( November 10, 2026, 4:45 PM EST) -- On Aug. 25, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it secured a civil settlement with Deloitte LLP and its affiliated entities, resolving the whistleblower lawsuit U.S. ex rel. American Alliance for Equal Rights v. Deloitte in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas....
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