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Expert Analysis

What The 11th Circ.'s Qui Tam Ruling Left Unanswered

By Taylor Chenery ( November 10, 2026, 4:18 PM EST) -- In a much-anticipated False Claims Act ruling issued on Sept. 1, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit held that the FCA's qui tam provisions do not violate the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause, joining every other circuit to consider the issue....

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