Anthropic Can't Ditch Ad Fight Over Claude Usage Rates

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 10, 2026, 7:34 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge has trimmed a proposed class action alleging Anthropic misleadingly marketed the usage offered in top-tier versions of the artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, ruling that "the advertising in question is plausibly misleading, so the case will move forward."...
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