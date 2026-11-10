Google Falls Short In Renewed SerpApi Scraping Suit

By Elliot Weld ( November 10, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has again found that Google's copyright infringement suit against internet scraping service SerpApi was deficient, saying the suit did not allege enough for the court to infer that the content at issue met the level of creativity for protection, but the judge allowed Google another chance to amend its case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.