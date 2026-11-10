Judge Halts Discovery In Patel's Case Against Atlantic

By Jared Foretek ( November 10, 2026, 8:10 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge paused all discovery in FBI Director Kash Patel's defamation suit against The Atlantic magazine on Tuesday until he rules on its motion to dismiss, only allowing the sides' "Touhy" requests for formal government information to proceed in the meantime....
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