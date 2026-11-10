Judge Rejects Zillow's Redo Bid For Antitrust Suit Ruling
By Isaac Monterose ( November 10, 2026, 5:19 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday rejected Zillow Group Inc.'s reconsideration request for a prior ruling that refused to dismiss a proposed antitrust class action, which alleges that the property listing giant runs a monopoly that pushes affiliated real estate agents to refer homebuyers to the company's home loan approval services in exchange for client leads....
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