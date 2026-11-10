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Texas Appeals Court Leery Of Dismissing Fatal Crash Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( November 10, 2026, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court seemed skeptical of dismissing a lawsuit alleging that a construction company that didn't place warning signs near a roadway construction site caused a fatal crash, suggesting Tuesday that the plaintiffs' failure to file a certificate of merit at first didn't doom the suit....

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