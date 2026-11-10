Netflix Unable To Get Video IP Suit Thrown Out Under Alice

By Ryan Davis ( November 10, 2026, 6:28 PM EST) -- A federal judge sitting in Delaware has rejected Netflix's attempt to escape a suit alleging that it infringed three video patents owned by an Irish licensing company, finding that the streaming giant hadn't shown that the claimed inventions are ineligible for patenting....
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