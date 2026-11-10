9th Circ. Says SpaceX Firing Fight Can Stay Out Of Arbitration

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 10, 2026, 10:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that eight former SpaceX employees who claim they were fired for complaining about CEO Elon Musk's sexually charged social media posts may pursue their claims in court, saying the former employees did not have to "adequately allege" sexual harassment to avoid arbitration....
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