Union Pacific Sees Jury's $1.7M Injury Award Wiped Out

By Mike Curley ( November 10, 2026, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday vacated a $1.7 million injury verdict and ordered a new trial on damages for a Union Pacific Railroad Co. employee who says he was injured on the job, saying that while there is enough evidence to support the jury's findings on causation, the same can't be said about the damages....
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