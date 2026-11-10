Boeing Admits Liability, Seeks Appeal In 737 Door Plug Suit

By Ben Adlin ( November 10, 2026, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. has acknowledged that a 737 Max jet manufactured in Renton, Washington, "was not reasonably safe in construction" when the plane left the aerospace giant's care — an oversight it said resulted in the blowout of the aircraft's door panel during a 2024 Alaska Airlines flight....
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