CDK Nixes Tekion's Auto Dealer Software Monopoly Claims

By Matthew Perlman ( November 10, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- A California federal court granted CDK Global LLC's request for summary judgment on Tuesday, tossing antitrust claims from rival auto dealership software provider Tekion Corp. after finding a lack of evidence showing CDK had monopoly power during the relevant time period....
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