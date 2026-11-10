LA Judge Ousted After 'Extreme' Remarks Upend $10M Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 10, 2026, 10:18 PM EST) -- California's judicial ethics watchdog Tuesday ordered Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper, who lost reelection in June, to be removed from office due to willful misconduct, including "extreme and bizarre" racial comments that led a state appeals court to reverse a $10 million sexual harassment verdict. ...
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