App Says Ex-Engineer Stole Secrets, Used AI To Plan Move
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 10, 2026, 11:35 PM EST) -- Members-only hospitality platform Dorsia alleged Tuesday in New York state court that its former senior engineer used a company-paid Anthropic Claude account to strategize his departure to join rival startup Rumor and ignored the chatbot's warnings that he'd be "toast" if he brought Dorsia's confidential information with him....
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