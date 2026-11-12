DraftKings Says Seminole Tribe Suit Threatens Fed. Markets

By Crystal Owens ( November 12, 2026, 2:34 PM EST) -- DraftKings Inc. is seeking to remove a challenge from the Seminole Tribe of Florida to a federal district court, alleging the lawsuit is the Indigenous nation's latest effort to expand its gaming monopoly because it is "dissatisfied with the billions" it brings in from its tribal casinos....
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