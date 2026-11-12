Ex-NJ US Atty Hit With Ethics Charges Over Trump Club Case
By Rose Krebs ( November 12, 2026, 4:21 PM EST) -- New Jersey's former acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba Mildon has been hit with an ethics complaint over an alleged conflict of interest when she advised a former Trump Organization golf club server in connection with a sexual harassment suit....
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