Quinn Emanuel, Atty Get Reduced Fee Awards In Buzbee Suits
By Lynn LaRowe ( November 12, 2026, 4:31 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a Mississippi lawyer can get a small fraction of the roughly $1.72 million in combined attorney fees they sought from prominent Houston plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee after defeating claims that they conspired with rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter to retaliate against Buzbee and two of his former clients, a Texas state judge has ruled....
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