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EU High Court Adviser Backs Bulk Of €1.5B Google Fine

By Bryan Koenig ( November 12, 2026, 7:11 PM EST) -- A European Court of Justice advocate general said Thursday that the European Union's top court should upend a lower court decision scrapping a €1.49 billion fine imposed over Google's past restrictions against rival search engines on third-party websites using its advertising tools....

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