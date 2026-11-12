EU High Court Adviser Backs Bulk Of €1.5B Google Fine
By Bryan Koenig ( November 12, 2026, 7:11 PM EST) -- A European Court of Justice advocate general said Thursday that the European Union's top court should upend a lower court decision scrapping a €1.49 billion fine imposed over Google's past restrictions against rival search engines on third-party websites using its advertising tools....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.