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Coldwell Banker's Trade Secrets Win In Calif. Reversed

By Craig Clough ( November 12, 2026, 10:24 PM EST) -- A split California state appeals court panel has reversed a directed verdict win for Coldwell Banker and some employees accused of stealing trade secrets from a rival real estate company, finding a lower court judge imposed an unreasonable trial time limit and forced the rival to rest before it could finish presenting its case....

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