NYC Becomes 2nd City To Ban Data-Driven Pricing

By Lauren Berg ( November 12, 2026, 9:16 PM EST) -- The New York City Council on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a measure to ban companies from using personal data to offer different prices to different customers for the same goods and services, becoming the second city to prohibit the increasingly prevalent practice known as surveillance pricing....
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