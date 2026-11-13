Toyota Beats AutoConnect Patent Suit Due To License Deal
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 13, 2026, 5:02 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Friday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation and held that Toyota doesn't infringe AutoConnect Holdings LLC's vehicle infotainment patents, finding that the automaker already has a license to the patents as a result of a previous settlement with a related patent licensing company....
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