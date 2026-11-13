GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( November 13, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- The top story of the week – the spy and romance thriller at AI chipmaker Nvidia – continues to unfold in layers: hiring Wachtell Lipton to probe possible national security violations, its CEO resigning in disgrace, trying to defend its general counsel's intervening in a related China inquiry, being pulled into congressional investigations, and facing an investor's lawsuit over the mess....
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