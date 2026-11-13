Ex-Wine Co. Prez Touts To Jury Role In Acquiring Josh Cellars

By Aaron Keller ( November 13, 2026, 10:47 PM EST) -- The former president of wine importer W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. testified Friday that company leaders were receptive to offering him a now-contested ownership interest tied to Josh Cellars trademarks after he helped them acquire the brand on "extremely favorable" terms, in return for a long-term employment deal....
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