Ex-NYC Jails Chief Describes Push To Hire Mayor Adams' Pick

By Frank G. Runyeon ( November 13, 2026, 9:21 PM EST) -- New York City's former jails chief took the stand on Friday in the state's bribery trial against Eric Ulrich, the former head of the city's buildings department, telling the judge he hired the daughter of co-defendant Michael Mazzio after Ulrich said Mazzio was "very close with the mayor."...
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