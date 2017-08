Trump Admin., Rights Groups Settle NY Travel Ban Suit

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s administration and advocates for a proposed class of travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries suing over an executive order barring them from entering the U.S. have agreed to settle the case.



According to a Tuesday docket entry by U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom, the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit. The judge said she'll hold a conference on Thursday afternoon so the deal may be confirmed in open court. Details of the settlement were not immediately available late Tuesday....

