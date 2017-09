4th Bellwether Over J&J Metal Hip Implants Kicks Off

Law360, Dallas (September 20, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Six plaintiffs on Wednesday told a Texas federal jury that a money-driven Johnson & Johnson pushed a dangerous metal-on-metal hip implant into the world that it knew wouldn’t work well and that was defectively manufactured, in the fourth bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over the devices.



In the fourth matchup between plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm and J&J and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. over the Pinnacle Ultamet line of metal-on-metal hip implants, six New York plaintiffs and four of their spouses...

To view the full article, register now.