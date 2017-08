Nintendo Faces $144M Patent Trial Over Wii Gaming Tech

Law360, Dallas (August 21, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Nintendo of America Inc. is facing a $144 million claim its Wii gaming system infringes a patent for motion detection technology invented to detect falls by the elderly in a Texas federal court trial that began Monday.



At issue in the trial are iLife Technologies Inc.'s allegations that Nintendo’s Wii system directly infringes one claim of its U.S. Patent Number 6,864,796, which covers systems within a communication device for evaluating movement of a body relative to its environment. ILife developed the technology to monitor infant movements...

