Health Hires: Biopharma GCs, BigLaw Partners, US Prosecutor

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Array BioPharma and 10x Genomics have hired new general counsel; DLA Piper, Duane Morris LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP have named new partners focused on health care and life sciences; and an assistant prosecutor has been appointed to lead Maryland’s U.S. Attorney’s Office's new opioid health care fraud unit.



Array BioPharma Names Pharma Veteran As GC



Curtis Oltmans Array, a biopharma company that focuses on creating cancer treatments, has brought on Curtis Oltmans as its new general counsel following his 25 years in-house at...

