DC Circ. Urged To Ax Plan To Shut Down Santa Monica Airport

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Aviation groups urged the D.C. Circuit Wednesday to ground Santa Monica, California’s plans to shorten its airport runway as part of a deal with the Federal Aviation Administration to close the airfield by 2029 and turn it into a park, saying the FAA disregarded statutory mandates by blessing the plan.



The National Business Aviation Association, the Santa Monica Airport Association and several general aviation businesses filed a 76-page brief with the D.C. Circuit blasting the FAA for entering into a “highly unusual” settlement with Santa Monica...

