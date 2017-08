Okla. Tribe Says 10th Circ. Ruling Backs Its Jurisdiction

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Kialegee Tribal Town filed a lawsuit in D.C. federal court Thursday seeking a declaration that it shares jurisdiction over the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s lands, pointing to a recent Tenth Circuit decision to boost its claims.



The Kialegee tribe sued the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Indian Gaming Commission, asking the court to rule that it has jurisdiction over all of the lands within the Creek Reservation, in common with two other Creek Tribal Towns and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, under treaties with...

