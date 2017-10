'Blurred Lines' Stars Battle Marvin Gaye Heirs At 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A closely watched copyright case over whether Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke's 2013 chart-topper “Blurred Lines” infringed Marvin Gaye’s iconic “Got To Give It Up” was argued Friday before the Ninth Circuit, where attorneys for the two sides clashed over what exactly a trial jury was allowed to hear.



The hearing came more than two years after a federal jury found that Williams and Thicke lifted key elements from Gaye’s track when they created “Blurred Lines” — the best-selling single in the world in 2013. Though the...

