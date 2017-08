Ex-DirecTV Exec Says Ad Disclosures Weren't His Focus

Law360, San Francisco (August 17, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- DirecTV’s former chief sales and marketing officer testified Thursday in the Federal Trade Commission’s $3.95 billion bench trial over DirecTV’s allegedly misleading marketing practices, conceding that he directed his team not to make disclosures about the limited duration of promotional pricing more prominent in ads.



In an email the FTC presented at trial, Paul Guyardo told his team to place a disclosure in a box of small-font legal text at the bottom of an ad instead of higher up on the page, next to the promotional...

