Bankrupt Ticket Co. Trustee Seeks Subpoenas For Big Banks

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of defunct ticket reseller National Events Holdings LLC has begun a long-anticipated investigation into the events surrounding the downfall of the alleged Ponzi scheme vehicle and the disappearance of $70 million, filing a flurry of motions in New York bankruptcy court seeking discovery from seven big banks.



The case has seen several twists and turns since National Events filed for bankruptcy in June, shortly after its founder and former CEO Jason Nissen admitted to investors he’d been running the formerly legit company as...

To view the full article, register now.