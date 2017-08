No $4.6M Sanctions For MasterCard's 'Reproachable' Move

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has blocked a $4.6 million sanctions bid against MasterCard by a former payment-processing partner, saying that even though MasterCard's running up of its opponent’s legal fees on a key question before trial may have been “reproachable,” both sides had the unambiguous contract in front of them the whole time.



International Cards Co. Ltd. convinced a jury in April that the global payments giant had no right to draw down a letter of credit under their contract, and the jury awarded ICC...

