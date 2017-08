Judge OKs $9M Attys Fees From L3 Investor Settlement

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge Thursday awarded more than $9.1 million in attorneys’ fees and costs to counsel for a class of L3 Technologies Inc. shareholders who accused the communications company of securities fraud, to be taken from the $34 million settlement agreed to by the parties in March.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni granted the award after some 47,000 copies of a notice detailing the request for fees disseminated to class members were met with no objections, according to the decision. The award was reached...

