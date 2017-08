DirecTV Didn't Test Effect Of Ad Disclosures, Exec Says

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- DirecTV’s former marketing director testified in a bench trial Friday that the satellite TV provider didn't test the effectiveness of disclosures included in ads that are at the center of the Federal Trade Commission’s $3.95 billion suit alleging its marketing practices misled consumers.



During trial, the FTC played a video for the court in which agency attorneys asked former DirecTV executive Scott Hause — who now works for DirecTV's parent company AT&T — more than 20 questions about testing disclosures in its print, television and web ads....

