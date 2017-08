Clark Hill Says It Couldn't Foresee Conflict In VW Appeal

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill LLP requested Thursday to withdraw as counsel for consumers from a Ninth Circuit case against Volkswagen, saying it unexpectedly inherited the case after a recent merger and had an obvious conflict as it also represents Volkswagen in other matters.



Clark Hill wound up with the case after former Morris Polich & Purdy attorney David Vendler unexpectedly decided not to take it with him when he left the firm just before it merged with Clark Hill, the firm told the court, adding that Vendler had...

To view the full article, register now.