Banks Shake Singapore Rate-Rigging Claims, For Now

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday partially dismissed a suit alleging more than 20 major worldwide banking institutions rigged Singapore’s benchmark interest rates, saying the investors who brought the case didn’t specifically link all defendants to the alleged conspiracy while giving them time to file a new complaint.



FrontPoint Asian Event Driven Fund and Sonterra Capital Master Fund sued banks like Citibank NA, Bank of America NA, Deutsche Bank AG and others, alleging they manipulated the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) and the Singapore Swap...

To view the full article, register now.