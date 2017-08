Navy Capt. Pleads Guilty In 'Fat Leonard' Case

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A retired U.S. Navy Captain pled guilty Friday in California federal court to trading military secrets and influence over activities of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet to businessman “Fat Leonard” Glenn Francis in exchange for gifts, favors and sex.



Capt. Jesus Vasquez Cantu, 59, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his role in a wide-ranging corruption scandal that has seen charges brought against 28 individuals, including 21 current and former Navy officials, accused of participating in a scheme to steer...

