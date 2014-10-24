3rd Circ. Revives Lipitor, Effexor Antitrust Claims

Law360, Boston (August 21, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday handed a sweeping victory to buyers of cholesterol drug Lipitor and antidepressant drug Effexor XR, reviving their antitrust claims for alleged patent fraud and anti-competitive reverse payment schemes.



The suits, the appellate panel found in the multidistrict litigation, plausibly alleged various ploys to artificially inflate the costs of the two drugs to make it past the dismissal stage. The decision entirely reinstates the suit against Pfizer and generic drugmaker Ranbaxy over Lipitor, which had been dismissed entirely, and gives new life...

