3rd Circ. Revives Lipitor, Effexor Antitrust Claims

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (August 21, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday handed a sweeping victory to buyers of cholesterol drug Lipitor and antidepressant drug Effexor XR, reviving their antitrust claims for alleged patent fraud and anti-competitive reverse payment schemes.

The suits, the appellate panel found in the multidistrict litigation, plausibly alleged various ploys to artificially inflate the costs of the two drugs to make it past the dismissal stage. The decision entirely reinstates the suit against Pfizer and generic drugmaker Ranbaxy over Lipitor, which had been dismissed entirely, and gives new life...
Case Title

In re: Lipitor Antitrust Lit


Case Number

14-4202

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

October 24, 2014

Case Title

In re: Lipitor Antitrust Lit


Case Number

14-4632

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

December 5, 2014

Case Title

In re: Effexor XR Antitrust


Case Number

15-1274

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

February 3, 2015

Case Title

In Re: Effexor XR Antitrust


Case Number

15-1323

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

February 10, 2015

Case Title

In re: Effexor XR Antitrust


Case Number

15-1342

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

February 10, 2015

