Calif. Gov. Signs Two New Tribal Gambling Compacts

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Golden State has signed two new tribal-state gambling compacts under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act for the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown announced on Friday.



The agreements cover slot machines, banking card games and California State Lottery games that have been authorized under state law, the compacts said.



“The compacts respect the strong government-to-government relationships that the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians...

