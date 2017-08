EA Looks To Escape Madden Ex-Player Likeness Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Electronic Arts urged a California federal judge on Friday to throw out a lawsuit by former NFL players over the use of their likenesses in Madden video games, saying they cannot assert a right to publicity because the claims are preempted under the Copyright Act.



EA asked U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to dismiss the five remaining claims in the lawsuit by a proposed class of former NFL players alleging the company used their likenesses without permission in previous versions of Madden football games that allowed...

