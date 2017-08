Google Loses Challenge To Discovery Ruling In Age Bias Case

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied Google’s objection to a magistrate judge’s holding that opt-ins to an age bias collective action only have to give the tech giant facts that support their discrimination claims but not facts that might undermine their claims, saying he applied the right legal standard.



U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman tossed Google’s motion for relief from Magistrate Judge Howard R. Lloyd’s order that said the opt-in plaintiffs must identify and describe in detail facts that support their claim Google didn’t...

