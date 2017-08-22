3rd Circ. Introduces New Ascertainability Uncertainty

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 16, the Third Circuit gave the plaintiff a pass for failing to pursue evidence necessary to determine whether its proposed class was ascertainable, and took the opportunity to clarify that affidavits may be used, at least in some circumstances, to establish class membership. In City Select Auto Sales v. BMW Bank of North America, No. 15-3931 (3d Cir. Aug. 16, 2017), the appellate court reversed and remanded a decision denying class certification on ascertainability grounds and directed the lower court to require production of...

