FTC Presses Sidley Austin Atty On DirecTV Deal In $4B Trial

Law360, San Francisco (August 22, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission sought Tuesday to rebut DirecTV’s claims that the agency waived its $4 billion false advertising suit when it declined to join a multistate settlement on the issue, questioning DirecTV’s Sidley Austin attorney on the circumstances surrounding that deal and the FTC’s decision not to join it.



Outside counsel Clayton Friedman testified about DirecTV’s affirmative defenses, which claim the settlements with all 50 states signed in 2010 address claims similar to those brought by the FTC. The commission’s suit alleges DirecTV’s advertisements didn’t...

