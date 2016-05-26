Magic Leap, Ex-Execs Settle Stolen Trade Secrets Suit

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday dismissed a suit by Google-backed Magic Leap against two former executives who allegedly stole trade secrets, citing a confidential settlement the parties had reached.

The deal ends Florida-based Magic Leap Inc.’s suit filed in May 2016, just months after it announced that it had received $793 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a consortium of private equity and institutional investors, including Google Inc. and Qualcomm Ventures, to develop virtual reality products.

The suit accused former Magic Leap Vice President of Special...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Magic Leap, Inc. v. Bradski et al


Case Number

5:16-cv-02852

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Nathanael M. Cousins

Date Filed

May 26, 2016

Case Title

Bradski et al v. Magic Leap, Inc.


Case Number

5:16-cv-03235

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Nathanael M. Cousins

Date Filed

June 10, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular