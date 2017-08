Split 9th Circ. Says $8.5M Google Privacy Settlement Sticks

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An $8.5 million settlement reached in a privacy class action against Google Inc. can move forward, a split Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday after wrangling over whether it was fair to award a chunk of the funds to class attorneys’ alma maters.



In a 2-1 ruling, the majority found that U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila had correctly determined a cy pres settlement — one paid to charities instead of to class members — was an appropriate handling of the funds for the 129 million class...

