SEC, Jay Peak Owner Reach A Deal In $350M EB-5 Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Jay Peak ski resort has agreed not to contest the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s $350 million EB-5 visa investment fraud case, with both parties asking a Florida federal judge Tuesday to approve a permanent injunction against him while stating that the amount of damages owed is still to be determined.



Ariel Quiros consented on Monday to an injunction that bars him from violating federal securities laws, from acting as an officer or director of a company that is regulated by the...

