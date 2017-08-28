Patchak V. Zinke Stresses Need For Separation Of Powers

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The public is often baffled by the cases that the U.S Supreme Court decides to hear out of the hundreds presented yearly. So are many lawyers and legal scholars. This term, for example, the question of who a baker must bake a cake for has arisen to the level of constitutional importance. On the other hand, the relatively unknown case of Patchak v Zinke gets none of the notoriety in the media or the public eye yet it is probably one of the more important cases...

To view the full article, register now.