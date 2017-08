Chrysler Seeks Sanctions For Lost Evidence In Defect Suit

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday called for sanctions in a proposed class action brought by Dodge Dart owners alleging clutch defects, telling a California federal judge that the drivers leading the suit allowed key evidence to be discarded as junk.



Several months after filing suit in June 2016, driver Adam Tavitian took his car to an auto repair shop but neither he nor his lawyers told the mechanics to hold onto the allegedly defective clutch components — and as a result, every single clutch part was tossed...

To view the full article, register now.